DURHAM, N.C. — Duke returned to form Tuesday, shredding Indiana 90-69 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The Blue Devils showed a new level of hunger, and in some ways anger, coming out of the loss to Gonzaga, and the Hoosiers happened to be the ones they took it out on.

Duke sent a message early in this game, pushing its lead to double digits fewer than seven minutes into the game. And from there, they never looked back, only piling on to the eventual dominant 40 minute effort.

Leading up to the game, Mike Krzyzewski had a message of ball movement, unselfish play and intense defense. His team took that to heart and played with a high level of motivation.

“We definitely wanted to make a statement tonight, especially with the type of team they are,” Jack White said. “They’re a great program, have a great squad, a great coach. We were just hungry tonight.”

The Blue Devils hit on all of those, and the result was another glimpse of the team that showed up in Indianapolis and virtually every one else on the schedule prior to the trip to Maui.

Freshman point guard Tre Jones set the tone for Duke from the jump, putting his teammates in great positions for success. He kept the Blue Devils spacing on track and the result was a very efficient offense.

Duke posted 16 assists on 33 made shots, with Jones recording a team-high eight of those. Jones’ ability to get to the basket early was also instrumental in Duke’s ability to keep the floor spaced.

He attacked the basket, showing flashes of his older brother, Tyus, on multiple occasions. His aggressive tendencies early forced the Indiana defense to stick close and not sag off to help against Zion Williamson or R.J. Barrett, who did damage on the offensive end all night long.

Jones finished with 15 points for the Blue Devils.

“It opens up a lot when Tre does that,” Williamson said of Jones’ ability to drive. “I say this after every game, people just don’t realize how good Tre is because the hype the other three of us get. Tre’s our leader on the court. He facilitates the offense. Tre can go for 30 on any night, too, he’s just so unselfish. He’s just so special.”

While Jones was running the show and setting up his teammates on offense, Williamson and Barrett were certainly benefactors.

Williamson, who was the recipient of more than a few of Jones’ assists, also did what he’s been doing all season long - broke defenders down off the dribble and cleaned up on the glass.

The freshman was back to his high flying antics that somewhat went to wayside in Maui. And much of this opportunities came in transition and off of turnovers. Williamson finished with a game-high 25 points, while also grabbing six rebounds and handing out four assists.

Barrett, who also saw opportunities in transition, did most of his damage in the half court. He finished the game with 22 points on 9-of-18 shooting, but also contributed nine rebounds in the win. All of this came for Barrett despite suffering from a strong cold heading into the game.

Duke’s offense was certainly looking a lot like it did in the first few games of the season, but perhaps the biggest reason is due to a much more intense version of defense.

The Blue Devils were engaged from start to finish. The result was 20 Indiana turnovers, 14 of which came as the result of Duke steals. The Blue Devils had four players with multiple steals.

Krzyzewski’s squad was active all game long on defense, which ultimately turned into 24 points off turnovers compared to Indiana’s seven points off 14 Duke miscues.

Duke’s effort on defense allowed the Blue Devils to run and play the free style of offense that Krzyzewski loves. That opportunity led to 20 fast break points and 46 points in the paint. Duke once again racked up points with high efficiency shots - posting 42 combined points on dunks and layups.

“I think we had great effort first of all, especially locking into their key guys with (Juwan) Morgan and (Romeo) Langford,” White noted. “They 21 points or something combined. Taking them out of the game and making the other guys have to create under pressure - we really wanted to get up in these guys, get up in the lanes. We knew coming in they were used to playing half court, defense at the 3-point line, so they wouldn’t be used to extended pressure or us getting up in the lanes and disrupting ball handlers. Just making them uncomfortable and playing off of it.”