Blue Devils see deja vu in road loss at N.C. State
RALEIGH — Jon Scheyer could only sit and watch, combing his mind for answers for a second straight ACC game on the road.
The first-year Duke coach saw the same problems Wednesday night at N.C. State that plagued his 16th-ranked Blue Devils basketball team nearly two weeks prior at Wake Forest.
“It starts with our mindset. It starts with how we came out,” Scheyer said. “Both games, against Wake and against N.C. State, you could see right away with our fight and our competitive nature. We haven’t been that way. We’ve competed in every game we’ve played this season, outside of these two games, we didn’t put up the same fight.”
Those road league woes continued as N.C. State guards Terquavion Smith and Jarkel Joiner took over the game and D.J. Burns used his 6-foot-9, 275-pound frame to control the lane and propel the Wolfpack to a dominant 84-60 victory against the visiting Blue Devils inside PNC Arena.
So, what’s the common denominator between those two road losses?
“It’s hard to point to one thing, right?” Scheyer said. “It was basically everything. It was our defense. It was not being strong enough. Their defense got us out of sync. I think for us just not being in this environment before. When it went that way, we didn’t stick together the way you have to.
“There were too many empty possessions. We knew going in they were great at creating turnovers. We have 21 and that’s not going to get it done, especially against these guys.”
Smith, who returned to the Wolfpack (12-4 overall, 2-3 ACC) after testing NBA Draft waters following his freshman season, and Joiner got the better of the matchup between guards. Smith finished with a game-high 24 points, Joiner notched 21 points and nine assists and Burns poured in 18 points on 7-for-10 shooting.
Meanwhile, Duke guards Jaylen Blakes, making his second consecutive start, Jeremy Roach, Tyrese Proctor and Jaden Schutt combined for just 14 points on 4-for-17 shooting.
“We came out soft, timid,” Roach said. “Weren’t attacking the rim. Weren’t getting open. Give all the credit to them. They played harder than us. They’re a good team but we didn’t come out ready to fight.”
Freshman center Kyle Filipowski finished with 14 points and 8 rebounds to pace the Blue Devils (11-4, 2-2). Dariq Whitehead (12 points) and Ryan Young (11) were the only other Duke players to finish in double-digit scoring. No other Duke player finished with more than six points.
“Not having that mental fortitude and pushback,” Filipowski said. “Not having some respect for ourselves was what made us get killed.”
Now, Duke heads to Boston College for a Saturday league matchup, looking to solve its conference road woes.
“This is definitely something that we have to address as a team,” Young said. “Everybody individually and as a team, we have to look ourselves in the mirror and find out how we’re going to get past this. We got to get over the hill in terms of playing on the road. I think we got to prove to ourselves that we can win in someone else’s gym which has been a struggle for us. We’re a different team outside of Cameron. That has to be something that we improve upon and we fix real quick.”
The Wolfpack jumped in front 18-0 as the Blue Devils failed to get on the scoreboard until 7 1/2 minutes into the contest when Mark Mitchell put back a Filipowski miss.
“They just came out with more energy and they were the aggressor, obviously,” Young said. “Once a few shots pass, all the sudden we’re looking up at the scoreboard and saw a zero. Credit to them. They came out much more aggressive and with more pop.”
Duke’s abysmal first half featured an offense lacking motion, missing shots and turning the ball over 13 times leading directly to 16 Wolfpack points. The result was the Wolfpack doubling up the Blue Devils to the tune of a 44-22 lead at halftime as Joiner’s off-balance 3-pointer from the corner swished through the hoop at the buzzer.
The other numbers for Duke weren’t any more impressive in the first 20 minutes. The Blue Devils made just 7 of 24 field goal attempts (29%), were outscored 18-8 in the paint and 17-4 on the fastbreak.
Joiner and Smith paced the Wolfpack in the first half, combining for five 3-pointers and 23 points. Roach scored 4 points on 0-for-6 shooting in the first half, while Blakes didn't score and missed his only two shots.
“You’re defending two big-time players in Smith and Joiner,” Scheyer said. “For us, we have to figure that out. That can’t be the way. That’s not how I’ve approached this team. That’s not how I’ve played, coached. I want these guys to play that way. I want us to be aggressive and go for it, so we have to do that, that’s the bottom line.”