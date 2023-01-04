RALEIGH — Jon Scheyer could only sit and watch, combing his mind for answers for a second straight ACC game on the road.

The first-year Duke coach saw the same problems Wednesday night at N.C. State that plagued his 16th-ranked Blue Devils basketball team nearly two weeks prior at Wake Forest.

“It starts with our mindset. It starts with how we came out,” Scheyer said. “Both games, against Wake and against N.C. State, you could see right away with our fight and our competitive nature. We haven’t been that way. We’ve competed in every game we’ve played this season, outside of these two games, we didn’t put up the same fight.”

Those road league woes continued as N.C. State guards Terquavion Smith and Jarkel Joiner took over the game and D.J. Burns used his 6-foot-9, 275-pound frame to control the lane and propel the Wolfpack to a dominant 84-60 victory against the visiting Blue Devils inside PNC Arena.

So, what’s the common denominator between those two road losses?

“It’s hard to point to one thing, right?” Scheyer said. “It was basically everything. It was our defense. It was not being strong enough. Their defense got us out of sync. I think for us just not being in this environment before. When it went that way, we didn’t stick together the way you have to.

“There were too many empty possessions. We knew going in they were great at creating turnovers. We have 21 and that’s not going to get it done, especially against these guys.”

Smith, who returned to the Wolfpack (12-4 overall, 2-3 ACC) after testing NBA Draft waters following his freshman season, and Joiner got the better of the matchup between guards. Smith finished with a game-high 24 points, Joiner notched 21 points and nine assists and Burns poured in 18 points on 7-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, Duke guards Jaylen Blakes, making his second consecutive start, Jeremy Roach, Tyrese Proctor and Jaden Schutt combined for just 14 points on 4-for-17 shooting.