Blue Devils repeat same mistakes against UNC
Duke starts slow, takes poor shots, gets victimized by Tar Heels transfer in loss
DURHAM – Maybe Duke will get a third chance against North Carolina this year.
That will be the Blue Devils’ chance to right the mistakes they’ve made in each of the first two matchups.
The second iteration of this game featured too many of the same elements as the first one for Duke, which lost 84-79 to UNC on Saturday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
In this ultimate of rivalry games, with a chance to share the ACC regular-season title, Duke (24-7, 15-5 ACC) came up short in the departments of effort, shot selection and being ready to start the game.
“I mean, it’s just stuff we can control,” sophomore guard Tyrese Proctor said. “We’ve done it all year except for these two games.”
They are the games, in terms of the standings and obviously the rivalry, the ones that matter most. UNC (25-6, 17-3) led the games for a combined 77 minutes, 47 seconds; they were tied for 1:57; and Duke led for 16 seconds, when it scored the first bucket of the first game.
Saturday night saw an immediate blitzing that set the tone, and put Duke in catch-up mode for the rest of the night. The Tar Heels scored on 8 of their first 10 possessions, prompting a Jon Scheyer timeout less than four minutes into the game and eventually leading to a 15-point lead.
“Just came out flat, came out settling,” senior guard Jeremy Roach said. “I took a step-back the first play of the game, that kind of was a snowball effect on the whole team, settling.”
Roach scored 13 points and was honored for Senior Night, with a hug from former coach Mike Krzyzewski during the pre-game ceremony. He was 3-for-12, though, with a rattled-in 3-pointer late helping salvage that percentage on what was an uncharacteristically poor shooting night.
Kyle Filipowski led Duke with 23 points, 19 of those coming in the second half. He was Duke’s spark coming out of halftime, scoring the Blue Devils’ first eight points coming out of the break.
But we have to discuss another incident involving his right leg.
Around the 6-minute mark of the first half, Filipowski and Harrison Ingram got tangled up, both going to the floor. Ingram, behind Filipowski and getting to his feet faster, was running past Filipowski when Duke’s 7-footer kicked out his right leg. That sent Ingram back to the floor; sent referee Teddy Valentine running to the situation; and within minutes, sent shockwaves through the internet.
Filipowski’s explanation of it was that he didn’t see Ingram.
“I’m not really too sure how that whole situation happened, to be honest. I was really just getting up, my foot slipped, I don’t know how I caught him,” Filipowski said. “That’s really all I’ve got. I didn’t see him coming from anywhere, I didn’t know he was back with me, I thought I was the only one left.
“That’s pretty much all I can remember.”
Duke will be the 2-seed in next week’s ACC tournament and play either 15-seed Louisville or 10-seed N.C. State (they play Tuesday), or 7th-seeded Syracuse, which plays the winner of their game on Wednesday. Duke’s first game in Washington will be at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The rematch aspect is dangling for the Blue Devils next week; Duke and UNC haven’t met in the ACC tournament championship since 2011, though they met in the semifinals three straight years from 2017-19.
“Definitely looking forward to it,” Roach said of a potential rematch. “But I mean, we’ve gotta take it one game at a time, we can’t think ahead like that. Last time we thought ahead, we lost in the ACC championship game my sophomore year.”
Three minutes, 33 seconds into this game, Scheyer needed a timeout. UNC’s lead was 15-4, with Cormac Ryan hitting two corner 3s in a 45-second span, and picking up a third off a backcourt turnover by Jared McCain.
The lead grew to 21-6 a little more than seven minutes into the game. All of the buildup for a rematch, Duke in position to get a piece of the ACC’s regular-season crown, and the Blue Devils came out flat for this game.
Again.
“It’d be one thing if you felt like you left it — if you controlled the things we could control and I don’t quite think we did that,” Scheyer said. “You have to give them credit, the way they came out. That’s really the story of the whole game.
“They came out, got a 15-point lead. We outscore them the rest of the game.”
That opening barrage from Ryan was part of the sixth-year transfer’s career-high 31 points. He was 6-for-8 on 3-pointers, reminiscent of Blake Hinson’s 7-for-7 performance in Duke’s last home loss.
The only difference was Ryan didn’t have a one-handed circus shot that went in; Elliot Cadeau supplied that one with 40 seconds left to make it an eight-point lead.
TIP-INS: Four of Duke’s six commits (all of them signed) were in attendance — Cooper Flagg, Isaiah Evans, Patrick Ngongba II and Darren Harris. Khaman Maluach and Kon Knueppel were the ones who couldn’t make it to the game. … Duke had 10 assists on 26 field goals, a percentage of 38.5%. That means the Blue Devils are 7-7 when their assist rate is 50% or below, 17-0 when it’s above. … Mark Mitchell scored three points, his fewest in a game this season. … There was no change in the appearance or status of Caleb Foster, who was still wearing a walking boot on his right foot and using a Knee Rover to get around the court. … Christian Reeves was also in a walking boot on the bench.