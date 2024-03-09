DURHAM – Maybe Duke will get a third chance against North Carolina this year.

That will be the Blue Devils’ chance to right the mistakes they’ve made in each of the first two matchups.

The second iteration of this game featured too many of the same elements as the first one for Duke, which lost 84-79 to UNC on Saturday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

In this ultimate of rivalry games, with a chance to share the ACC regular-season title, Duke (24-7, 15-5 ACC) came up short in the departments of effort, shot selection and being ready to start the game.

“I mean, it’s just stuff we can control,” sophomore guard Tyrese Proctor said. “We’ve done it all year except for these two games.”

They are the games, in terms of the standings and obviously the rivalry, the ones that matter most. UNC (25-6, 17-3) led the games for a combined 77 minutes, 47 seconds; they were tied for 1:57; and Duke led for 16 seconds, when it scored the first bucket of the first game.

Saturday night saw an immediate blitzing that set the tone, and put Duke in catch-up mode for the rest of the night. The Tar Heels scored on 8 of their first 10 possessions, prompting a Jon Scheyer timeout less than four minutes into the game and eventually leading to a 15-point lead.

“Just came out flat, came out settling,” senior guard Jeremy Roach said. “I took a step-back the first play of the game, that kind of was a snowball effect on the whole team, settling.”

Roach scored 13 points and was honored for Senior Night, with a hug from former coach Mike Krzyzewski during the pre-game ceremony. He was 3-for-12, though, with a rattled-in 3-pointer late helping salvage that percentage on what was an uncharacteristically poor shooting night.

Kyle Filipowski led Duke with 23 points, 19 of those coming in the second half. He was Duke’s spark coming out of halftime, scoring the Blue Devils’ first eight points coming out of the break.

But we have to discuss another incident involving his right leg.

Around the 6-minute mark of the first half, Filipowski and Harrison Ingram got tangled up, both going to the floor. Ingram, behind Filipowski and getting to his feet faster, was running past Filipowski when Duke’s 7-footer kicked out his right leg. That sent Ingram back to the floor; sent referee Teddy Valentine running to the situation; and within minutes, sent shockwaves through the internet.