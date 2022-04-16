Blue Devils relish spring game, fresh start

DURHAM – The shirts that Duke gave away to fans who came to the Blue & White Game said “G.R.I.N.D.” on them, and that’s what the past few months have been for the Blue Devils’ football players.

Saturday night’s game, though, was meant to be anything but a grind – and it felt like a reward for a program trying to build its way out of the ACC’s basement under a new coaching staff.

“It was nice to see all of the guys go out there, have fun,” wide receiver Sahmir Hagans said. “Everybody played with effort out here in front of people.

“You know, out here practicing we’re pretty much by ourselves.”

In front of fans and on the ACC Network, Duke didn’t spend Saturday night working by itself. Coach Mike Elko made sure to grab a microphone quickly after the game – won by the White Team 28-14 – to thank the fans who came out.

It’s a program that’s still less than 10 years removed from a 10-win season and ACC championship game appearance, though last season’s winless slog through the league slate makes that a distant memory.

The memory of last season has been placed firmly in the rearview.

“New staff, everybody wanted to put their best foot forward,” Hagans said. “You know, you only get one first impression. So everybody wanted to showcase that they could be the guy for us.”

Hagans was one of several standouts offensively, with a game-high six catches for 82 yards. He caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Riley Leonard on a wonderfully placed back-shoulder throw in the third quarter.

Eli Pancol and Cole Finney also caught touchdown passes, both from Jordan Moore. That was for the White Team, which also got rushing touchdowns by Terry Moore (7 yards) and Jaylen Coleman (11 yards).

The top defensive performance was probably a split between linebacker Tre Freeman – game-high nine tackles, one interception, one pass break-up – and defensive back Trent Broadnax, who had three tackles, forced two fumbles and had an interception.

Freeman might be one of the best representations of the clean slate that’s been offered and the opportunity seized under the new staff – he played one defensive snap last season.

“When Coach got hired, everybody just came in with an attitude that we were going to get better,” Freeman said. “We’re just going to hope for the best and buy into what Coach Elko has given us.

“We’re just going to buy in.”

**********

Here are a few quick takeaways from Duke’s spring game:

QBs offer different strengths

As we’ve seen throughout spring practices, Leonard and Jordan Moore are skilled in different ways – which makes comparing their performances head-to-head an interesting exercise.

Leonard is the more-skilled passer, and he completed 17 of 27 passes for 246 yards and one touchdown, with one interception on a tipped ball over the middle. He was sacked once and had 7 rushing yards.

Moore is the running threat, and he had a game-high 91 rushing yards. That number would’ve been north of 100 if not for the QBs being in non-contact jerseys – they were down by touch for the entire game.

But Moore only completed 9 of 24 passes for 97 yards, and was intercepted once on a poor decision made on a rollout. He did throw two touchdowns, including one throw to Cole Finney across his body on a full sprint.

Good/bad of turnovers

Given Duke’s history of committing turnovers in the past couple of seasons, you’ll cringe at seeing the Blue Devils commit four of them in the spring game.

Given it was the Blue Devils’ defense creating some of those turnovers, though, this at least qualifies as a double-edged sword.

Freeman’s interception of Moore came with the linebacker dropping back into coverage, and Moore throwing right into his arms.

“I saw him roll out and I knew my man was a tight end, so I just kind of dropped back and he threw it and I tipped it up,” Freeman said. “I kind of fell because I was bobbling it, so I didn’t want to fumble.”