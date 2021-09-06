Blue Devils regroup, move away from Charlotte loss

While the bulk of the college football world was kicking off season openers, Duke’s football team was already regrouped and back on the practice field.

Moving on quickly from last week’s 31-28 loss to Charlotte required some early self-examination, along with practices Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

“I think that we can have a good football team. You can’t think it, though. You have to be one,” coach David Cutcliffe said.

The Blue Devils will need to prove that sooner rather than later. The ACC opener isn’t until October, but after Friday night’s visit from North Carolina A&T, Duke has home games against Power 5 non-conference foes Northwestern and Kansas.

The first steps toward proving Cutcliffe’s belief correct happened on the practice field this weekend.

“The only way that I know to be (a good team) is to get the work done on the practice field, so we have already practiced twice since that game,” Cutcliffe said. “There was spirited work. I’m very proud that nobody here will not ever hang their head and there’s no reason to hang your head. You move forward and you attack it.”

The ignominious loss to Charlotte displayed some evidence, Cutcliffe said, that the Blue Devils have some parts with which to work – aside from the obvious in Mataeo Durant.

“I really went through all of it with the team, and at every position there was really good play. At every position,” Cutcliffe said. “There’s enough plays there that you know you can.

“But unfortunately when you’re playing football, you don’t ever know which play or five plays or eight plays is going to win or lose the game.”

After one misstep, there’s no running and hiding for Duke.

“Ross Cockrell said, years ago here, ‘You either run to it or you run from it,’” Cutcliffe said, name-dropping his former All-ACC cornerback. “We’re going to run to it. That’s the mentality you have to take with you.”