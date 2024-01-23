It wasn’t always comfortable, even with Duke building an 18-point lead in the first half, but Duke won at Louisville 83-69 on Tuesday night at the KFC Yum! Center.

The 12th-ranked Blue Devils got a career-high 24 points from sophomore guard Tyrese Proctor, with 13 of those coming in the last 15 minutes of the game. The first 3 of those came on a shot Duke (14-4, 5-2 ACC) sorely needed, with Louisville having trimmed Duke’s lead to 49-46.

Duke never had a decisive run over the last 15 minutes to regain control of this ACC road win, the Blue Devils’ third straight. Rather, it was effective offense that pushed the Blue Devils past the Cardinals (6-13, 1-7), who got 13 of their last 18 points at the free-throw line.

On the injury news side of the evening, Duke got Jeremy Roach back and lost him in the same night.

The fourth-year guard started after missing Saturday night’s loss to Pittsburgh and helped the Blue Devils spurt ahead in the first half with two 3s in a two-minute span. But late in the half on a fast break, he landed on the foot of Louisville’s Mike James and suffered a right ankle injury.

He tried to play through it, both later in the first half and to start the second half. But he was unable to do so, and was on the bench with his right foot in an ice wrap after the last minute of the second half.

The other big returner for Duke stayed in, and the Blue Devils needed every bit of Mark Mitchell’s 20 points and 12 rebounds. The sophomore played 47 games for Duke before his first double-double, and now he has two of them in the last three games he’s played (along with the 23-14 game at Notre Dame).

Kyle Filipowski added a double-double, though it was a slog of a night for the 7-footer. The sophomore had 17 points on 6-for-16 shooting, weighed down by a 1-for-6 clip on 3-pointers. He had 15 rebounds, matching a career high (done last season against Pitt and Oregon State).

After being outrebounded 32-25 by Pitt, Duke held a 43-28 advantage on the boards on Tuesday night. Along with Mitchell and Filipowski’s double-doubles, freshman Sean Stewart had six rebounds.

Duke had 15 assists on 29 field goals; the ratio got worse as the game went on, as Duke recorded assists on nine of its first 12 buckets.

This was a 24-18 game with a little less than 10 minutes left, and Louisville walk-on Zan Payne stole a lazy in-bound pass and called a timeout.

A couple of possessions later, Proctor hit a deep 2-pointer from the corner. On the next possession and in the opposite corner, Roach dropped in a 3.

Duke held a double-digit lead for just about the rest of the first half, but didn’t close that well and only led 45-34 at the break.

Part of that was because of a 7-0 run by Louisville that prompted Jon Scheyer to burn a timeout instead of waiting for the under-4 media timeout; part of it was because Duke gave up the last five points of the half.

It wasn’t the best of starts that Scheyer was looking for, given Duke trailed 9-6 after 3½ minutes. But Louisville got two 3-pointers in that opening stretch and only made two for the rest of the first half.

After starting the game 2-for-2 and 3-for-5 on 3-pointers, Louisville finished it 5-for-17.