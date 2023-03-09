GREENSBORO – The six-game winning streak to end the regular season taught us enough about Duke’s ceiling as we move into March.

Until Thursday, that is.

The Blue Devils opened the ACC tournament by demolishing Pittsburgh 96-69 at the Greensboro Coliseum, shooting a season-high 62.1% and making 11 of 26 3-pointers.

That 3-point clip was 11-for-21 before the final nine minutes, which became a formality after Duke (24-8) raced out to a 36-point lead. It’s the second time in 2023 that Duke has made double-digit 3s; the Blue Devils had six at halftime, which was as many as they had in the last two games combined.

So what does that level of 3-point shooting, coming at a time when the Blue Devils were already looking so much improved over the last few weeks, do for Duke’s ceiling?

“That’s a championship team right there,” was the answer from freshman Kyle Filipowski, who led Duke with 22 points on 8-for-10 shooting and recovered from an ankle injury. “That’s how we’re going to keep playing.

“Even if they don’t fall, moving forward we’re still going to keep shooting with confidence and getting the ball in the right spots.”

Moving forward means the Blue Devils set up a rematch against Miami (25-6) in the first semifinal game on Friday night, which starts at 7 p.m. It’ll be the third game of the season between those two, with the Blue Devils squeezing out a 68-66 win in Durham and losing 81-59 in Miami about a month ago.

The blitzing of Pittsburgh (22-11) was vaguely similar to what the Hurricanes did to Duke back on Feb. 6. Now Duke gets a rematch, and the season series will see somebody take a 2-1 lead.

“Having the double bye was great, but also you don't get to get a feel for the arena and the feel of the tournament,” coach Jon Scheyer said. “For the job that these guys did, to come out just ready to go right from the start was incredibly important. The way we shared the ball was beautiful.”

Duke set an ACC tournament record with 27 assists; remedying one of the strange developments over the past week, as the Blue Devils had a combined 11 assists against N.C. State and UNC. Tyrese Proctor had a season-high 10 assists, Jeremy Roach had six, and nine of the 10 Blue Devils who played at least eight minutes recorded an assist.

Whatever word you want to attach to this one — dominant, devastating, demonstrative — probably applies.