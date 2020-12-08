Blue Devils lose big to Illinois
Duke played from behind the entire night Tuesday, ultimately falling to Illinois, 83-68, and dropping to 2-2 on the season.The loss at Cameron Indoor Stadium marks the first time since 1982-83 that...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news