Blue Devils land 2022 linebacker

David Cutcliffe and the Duke staff continue their momentum on the recruiting front Monday with a commitment from outside linebacker Jeremiah Hasley.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound prospect visited Duke over the weekend and after spending time with Cutcliffe, he left campus with a scholarship from the Blue Devils.

Hasley announced his decision via Twitter Monday afternoon in simple fashion.

"I'm a BLUE DEVIL," the Tweet read, along with a graphic featuring him in Duke gear.

Hasley, who will come to Durham from Gibsonia (Pa.) Pine Richland, will add depth to a position of need for the Blue Devils, and helps strengthen the defensive side of the ball in his recruiting class, which currently has just one other commitment, defensive back Chandler Rivers.

The rising senior also held offers from Army, Navy, Air Force, Kent State, Columbia and Pennsylvania.