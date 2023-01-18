Addressing concerns about energy level and effort in January is alarming for a college basketball team.

That’s what Duke was doing after road losses at Wake Forest and N.C. State.

Now the Blue Devils move forward with the same bottom line — an ACC road loss — from last weekend at Clemson.

But there’s a different tone here — one that speaks to Duke’s learning curve.

“We got better from Saturday. We didn’t get better with a win, which is disappointing … ultimately it’s not good enough,” coach Jon Scheyer said earlier this week via Zoom. “But I think when you have the right mindset to come ready to play, we competed, you’re able to now look and say, ‘All right, offensively we need to clean this up, defensively here’s where we’re at.’

“It’s not about the level of play or competition that you need to be at in order to win. I think our group has learned that.”

You could attribute Duke’s lethargy in the loss at Wake Forest to a few things; coming off a long break, missing Dariq Whitehead and Dereck Lively II, the first road game, the last game before Christmas.

But when the Blue Devils were marginally worse in getting run off the floor at N.C. State, it was eye-opening.

Those issues appear to have been ironed out, if not during Duke’s scratch-and-claw one-point win at Boston College, certainly during the dominant second half against Pittsburgh.

Scheyer revealed to Duke a t-shirt that said “COMPETE” at halftime of the Pittsburgh win last week, and in the second half that’s exactly what his team did.

Hence, the 19-point turnaround between halves and a coming-of-age victory.

The lesson against Clemson is that sometimes — namely, in conference road games — it’s going to take more than high energy and effort to win.

Recording one field goal in the last 7:50, and none in the final five minutes, is enough to illustrate Duke's next developmental step.

“It’s learning how to execute late game,” Scheyer said. “That’s something for us, I thought we did a really good job of at the end of (the Pitt game). But just understanding you’re going to play different defenses and credit Clemson with what they did against us.”

This is going to be the struggle in most, if not every, season that Duke enters with more than half the roster turned over. It’s not as much of a problem for teams like Clemson, sitting atop the ACC, because they’ve had players experience all of this throughout three-, four- and five-year careers.

One-and-done era Duke, through the coaching transition, will always be fighting an uphill battle when it comes to learning on the fly and turning months of experience into years.

“We’ve just gotta take this time, we’ve got a week to grow,” Whitehead told Devils Illustrated after Saturday’s loss. “You know, we’re slowly getting better but we’re not there yet. We’ve got a ways to go and everybody’s gotta control what they can control.”

Duke can control its energy and effort and learned that it would have to be turned up several notches with losses at Wake Forest and N.C. State.

Now the Blue Devils have to learn the same lesson about what it’s going to take to beat experienced teams on the road.