WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Duke hit the road for the first time this season Tuesday and left Winston-Salem with an 87-65 victory over Wake Forest.

Though the Blue Devils took the floor for their first true road game, the hostility and energy one might anticipate was not present. Fans filled the seats at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, but those cheering on the Demon Deacons might have been outnumbered by the attendees wearing Duke blue in hopes of getting a glimpse of the high flying antics that Zion Williamson has put on display all season long.

Duke players admittedly noticed the lethargy present in the building, and contrary to what one might think, the Blue Devils were hoping for a more raucous and inhospitable atmosphere.

They didn’t get it, so they had to create their own energy.

“It’s Tuesday night, here at Wake Forest, and the crowd wasn’t as live as we thought,” freshman point guard Tre Jones said. “But, we were able to find our own energy throughout the game and then in the second half we were able to put it together.”

While the Blue Devils searched for their energy in the opening half, the Demon Deacons took advantage and kept things closer than most would have ever imagined they would.

Duke shot the ball well for the first 20 minutes, connecting on 53-percent from the floor, but an inability to get out and run certainly took its toll. The Blue Devils managed just four fast break points in the first half, and converted 10 Wake Forest turnovers into just 13 points during the opening half.

Defensively, Duke was playing well, holding Wake Forest to just 33.3-percent shooting, including 20-percent from long range. The Demon Deacons, however, found other ways to keep things interesting, most notably an outstanding effort on the offensive glass. Wake Forest had 12 offensive rebounds in the first half, and though those were turned into just 10 points, the effort on the glass prevented Duke from getting out in transition.

Consequently, the Blue Devils were unable to put together long, extended runs.

“Their offensive rebounds in the first half definitely slowed us down in transition,” Jones noted. “At halftime, Coach made that a point of emphasis and the second half we felt like we did much better.”

Duke was also rather sloppy on offense, despite the solid shooting night. The Blue Devils turned the ball over nine times in the opening half, and 17 for the game. The overall struggles just really had this team disjointed.

Wake Forest took advantage and kept the score relatively close for most of the opening half. In fact, Duke’s biggest first half lead came with just four seconds remaining - an eight point advantage that carried into the half. The lead came via a Cam Reddish 3-pointer to end the half.

Though Reddish’s shot certainly sparked the Blue Devils going into the half, there was a general consensus that the explosive runs Duke had become accustomed to putting together probably weren’t going to happen in this game.

As a result, Duke had to take a different, more methodical approach.

“We were making a lot of mistakes - turning the ball over, over and back, travels - stuff like that,” Javin DeLaurier said. “It was going to be a one possession at a time game. We weren’t necessarily going to rip off 12 or 15 in a row. It was going to be a battle. We had to get stops and as the game went on we did a better job of that.”

Duke’s transition game never really materialized in full, as the Devils finished the day with 19 points off 16 Deacon turnovers and put together only 14 points off the fast break. Duke did improve in that category by 10 points in the second half, but the opportunities just were not as present with all the turnovers committed.

The issues did not rattle the Blue Devils, however. Duke, in a sign of growth as a team, looked to its ball movement and ability to create opportunities in the paint.

That helped the Blue Devils open the second half with a surge. Fewer than two minutes into the half, Duke suddenly had a 15-point advantage. From that point forward, Wake Forest was completely taken out of the game.

Duke was up by as many as 28 in the second half.

“Defensively we were playing hard for about the first 14 minutes, but we weren’t talking,” Mike Krzyzewski said. “So our defense was not coordinated. We fouled and they scored on some layups against us. Then we tightened up at the end of the half and we kind of went on a silent run, where we got those three and four points to start off the second half. You get seven points without them touching the ball.”

Williamson was a dominant force around the rim, finishing with 30 points, many of which came in the paint. He did knock down three shots from long range, but he looked to be aggressive. He was also the recipient of his share of assists from Jones, who finished with seven, and R.J. Barrett, who also handed out seven in the game.

Barrett was also much more aggressive in attacking the basket in the second half. He scored 21 points, and was in attack mode throughout the second half. Duke’s ability to create also opened up opportunities for Marques Bolden and DeLaurier around the rim.

Both took advantage and combined for 20 points as well as 15 rebounds. Bolden, who finished with 12 points, scored eight in the second half alone. DeLaurier scored just three points in the second half, but he was strong on the boards, pulling down five his nine for the game.

“I think the main thing for us was the two big guys,” Krzyzewski said. “Marques and Javin together had 20 and 15 tonight. You get that, and the defense that they played, it makes us a better team.”

The win was certainly a lopsided one based on the scoreboard, but Duke undoubtedly could have played at another level.

The failure to get in transition - the team’s bread and butter this season - and execute efficiently proved to be the difference in likely a 30-point plus victory and the 22-point outcome we ultimately witnessed.

That’s a point Krzyzewski is likely to drive home to his team. Even still, there’s positive to take from this game. This young Duke team can respond when something is not working and they will have to continue building on that when a similar scenario presents itself against a better team.

“We were real sloppy in transition, otherwise we would have taken off,” Krzyzewski said. “When we get our transition going, we’re better.”