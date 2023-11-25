DURHAM – The situation at halftime on Saturday was similar for Duke’s football team as it was last weekend.

This time, the Blue Devils pulled away in the second half instead of falling behind. They’ve got a 30-19 win over Pittsburgh on Senior Day at Wallace Wade Stadium to show for it.

“Really challenged them at halftime to come out of the locker room with a much different mindset,” Duke coach Mike Elko said. “To play the third quarter they way we knew how to play football. And we did.”

This game offered the Blue Devils (7-5, 4-4 ACC) a reprieve for mistakes of last week.

Duke’s undoing against Virginia came with the score tied 10-10 at halftime, and the Cavaliers scoring two quick touchdowns in the third quarter.

Against Pitt (3-9, 2-6), it was 10-10 again at halftime. This time, after the teams exchanged field goals on the first possessions of the second half, Duke scored a couple of touchdowns to establish a two-touchdown lead for the fourth quarter.

The spark came on a third-and-6 scramble by freshman quarterback Grayson Loftis. He ran right and saw Jordan Waters come free, flipping to the senior running back for a 46-yard catch-and-run.

Loftis’ short pass to Jalon Calhoun turned into a 15-yard touchdown.

“He’s still young, but he handled his business still, though,” Calhoun said of the freshman QB who’s started Duke’s last four games. “He came out, got the Wake Forest win, got this win. Kept us in the game at UNC. He’s still doing his job. He’ll be a great player, for sure.”

Calhoun had a 32-yard catch-and-run on Duke’s next possession, which put over 3,000 receiving yards in his five-year career. He’s the fourth Blue Devil to eclipse that mark, joining Conner Vernon, Jamison Crowder and Clarkston Hines.

There will be a time, Calhoun said, when he’ll reflect on his career. He was only interested in basking in the Senior Day win, though, which came complete with a long embrace with Elko as they made their way off the field.

“It’s just, I had a long career here, as y’all know,” Calhoun said, taking several seconds to compose himself. “Coach Elko came in and just changed my life for the better, honestly. … I just love that man, he just changed my life. That was all that moment was, I’m thankful for him.”