CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – This didn’t feel like an emotional let-down or failure to bounce back from last weekend for Duke coach Mike Elko.

Saturday’s 30-27 loss at Virginia just felt like a poor performance at Scott Stadium.

“For us to become the program that we want to become, for us to get where we want to go as Duke football and become a team that’s consistently competing for this thing in November, I think understanding the challenge every single week, executing every single week, what that takes and what that looks like,” Elko said.

Saturday’s game wasn’t a total and complete failure, as Duke mounted a fourth-quarter rally all the way to needing an onside kick recovery it failed to get with 1:13 left.

But the result has become all too familiar for a Blue Devils team that started the season 5-1.

Duke (6-5, 3-4 ACC) has lost four of its last five games — the only win being the only home game in this stretch, against Wake Forest — and closes out the regular season with next weekend’s Senior Day game against Pittsburgh.

“I’m discouraged with how we played today,” Elko said. “I’m not disappointed in who we are. I thought we battled all the way to the end.”

A week after giving up a season-high 537 yards in the double overtime loss at UNC, Duke gave up 448 yards to Virginia (3-8, 2-5). That’s the most the Cavaliers have had against an FBS team this season — they had 453 against William & Mary.

Freshman quarterback Anthony Colandrea completed 21 of 30 passes for 278 yards and three touchdowns. He also led Virginia with 66 rushing yards and, perhaps the most-important part for a QB who had 10 giveaways in five games, didn’t commit a turnover.

“We had a few opportunities to get the ball,” Duke nickel Brandon Johnson said. “We’ve just gotta execute and capitalize on those opportunities whenever those opportunities present themselves.”