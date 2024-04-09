Duke stranded 12 runners, including the bases loaded in the eighth inning, in a 4-2 loss to visiting William & Mary on Tuesday night at Jack Coombs Field.

The Blue Devils (24-9) had a five-game winning streak snapped and lost during the week for the first time in almost one month, having last lost a non-conference game on March 12 against Rider.

Chase Krewson led off the bottom of the eighth with a single, and Wallace Clark and Devin Obee both drew one-out walks. Kyle Johnson struck out and Zac Morris flied out to end the inning.

Duke also put the leadoff batter on base in the ninth but couldn’t score.

William & Mary (23-10) scored all four of its runs on home runs. Trey Christman had a three-run homer in the second, and Henry Jackson added a solo homer in the third.

Duke’s runs were scored on a sacrifice fly by Logan Bravo in the first and an RBI single by Clark in the sixth.

Tim Noone (3-2) started for the Blue Devils and pitched 1 2/3 innings, allowing three of the runs. Jackson Emus pitched 3 1/3, giving up the last run.

Jimmy Romano, James Tallon, Ryan Higgins and Fran Oschell III combined for the final four innings for Duke.