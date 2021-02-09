DevilsIllustrated - Blue Devils drop third straight

Duke’s struggles continued Tuesday afternoon, as they dropped their third straight, and sixth in their last eight games with a 93-89 loss to Notre Dame. The loss drops Duke to under .500 for the season with a 7-8 overall record and a 5-6 league tally. Duke’s struggles this season are not foreign territory for head coach Mike Krzyzewski, but it is a place his teams have not frequented. This defeat, is just another in a long line of close ballgames. Frustration on the part of coaches and players exist, but the disappointment reverberates in the locker room. “It’s a tough loss,” Krzyzewski said. “Mike (Brey’s) team is on such a roll offensively these last couple weeks. They’re really tough to defend. And then (Cormac) Ryan had a sensational first half … In these losses there are one or two possessions and we haven’t won those possessions. “We’ve been in so many close games. In two of them, we did make those plays - against BC and against Georgia Tech. In the others, the other team made the play. It’s a one or two possession game all the time. We have to just keep working. Our kids came ready to play. They’ve been working.” In what has become a theme of sorts, the Blue Devils had an opportunity late in the game to get the win, but was unable to convert offensively late, or get the necessary stops on defense. With 4:49 to go in the game, a Jeremy Roach 3-pointer tied the game at 83. Duke then, for the first time in a long stretch of action, got a stop after Prentiss Hubb missed a 3-pointer with 4:18 to go.

Duke had its opportunity. Unfortunately for the Blue Devils, Matthew Hurt, who struggled from beyond the arc, pulled up from deep but missed the shot and an opportunity to go ahead of the visitors. Instead, less than 30 seconds later, Juwan Durham scored at the hoop, pushing Notre Dame ahead 85-83. Moments after Duke failed to score on the ensuing possession, Jordan Goldwire forced a Notre Dame turnover. The Blue Devils again pushed the ball, but were not able to get a good clean shot, with Joey Baker missing a 3-pointer. Notre Dame then scored on its next possession, jumping ahead by four points. The Blue Devils once again climbed two within two with 1:43 to go in the game when Wendell Moore Jr. scored on a layup, cutting the Fighting Irish lead to 87-85. Duke again got a stop following the score, with Hubb missing yet another field goal attempt and the Blue Devils finding a way to push the ball up the floor. Instead of getting a shot off, Duke turned it over. Hubb then drilled a 3-pointer to put Notre Dame up by five points with just 37 seconds remaining. That shot essentially sealed the game. Unfortunately for Duke, those final minutes represent a theme they have faced for much of the season. “In the last couple minutes here we got it to a two point deficit, we got the ball and actually twice we had a runout, not a clean fast break, and we didn’t get a shot,” Krzyzewski said. “To me that’s the experience factor. They played hard on the defensive end and get a stop, and then just to have the poise to get that score. We haven’t been able to make those plays.” “It’s just that one or two plays,” Wendell Moore Jr. added. “Especially at the end of the game. It just seems we couldn’t get a stop. They got every shot they wanted. They got every three they wanted. They were getting in our paint, getting fouled. Getting to the free throw line so they were in one-in-one with maybe nine minutes left in the game. “We can’t do that. We can’t expect to win when you put teams on the line, especially a great free throw shooting team like that. I’m not even sure they missed a free throw today. We put teams like that on the line, it’s going to be very hard to win.”