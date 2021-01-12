DevilsIllustrated - Blue Devils drop first ACC game to Virginia Tech

Duke’s road trip to Blacksburg on Tuesday ended in a 74-67 defeat at the hands of Virginia Tech, serving as the Blue Devils’ first loss in ACC play.

The game, which undoubtedly will serve as a learning tool for the young Blue Devils going forward, gave the team a glimpse into what an ACC schedule of opponents ultimately looks like.

Up until Tuesday’s battle, though, Duke did not have a strong understanding of any of that.

“They’re really good. They know who they are,” head coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “I think we learned a lot tonight in just how hard an ACC top level game is. You have to be there for 40 minutes. It’s a learning experience. We really have not been in a game like that in the conference.”

Krzyzewski noted after the game that his team was prepared for the game - at least in terms of the scout and Xs and Os - but it was the intensity level that caught them off guard.

Virginia Tech was the aggressor right from the opening tip, and the Hokies’ energy on both ends of the floor set the tone for what most of the first half would look like. That ultimately was a near runaway first 20 minutes of action.

The Hokies led by as many as 18 points in the first half, dominating on both sides of the basketball. Offensively, Virginia Tech shot 63.3% percent from the floor and 57.1% from 3-point range. Tyrece Radford was a terror for the Blue Devils, scoring 14 first half points (18 for the game). So, too, was Jalen Cone, who gave Virginia Tech eight quick points off the bench.

“We gave them the opportunity to shoot a high percentage,” Krzyzewski noted. “We didn’t pressure them like we could. Then offensively they were able to get run-outs because of how weak we were offensively. When you get those run-outs your percentage goes up. And we didn’t do a good job on Cone the first two times he touched the ball.

“We were an accomplice to their good offense.”