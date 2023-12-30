DURHAM – After back-to-back losses to Arkansas and Georgia Tech, Duke coach Jon Scheyer sat down for a one-on-one conversation with Jared McCain.

The freshman guard had shot a combined 4 of 17 in the two games, tallying just 11 points as the Blue Devils hit a funk.

The message? I believe in you.

Consider it received.

McCain poured in a career-high 24 points as Duke pummeled Queens 106-69 on Saturday afternoon at Cameron Indoor Stadium, the third time in the four games since that chat the guard has scored 21 or more.

The hot stretch comes at a key time for the No. 16 Blue Devils (9-3) as they return from a nine-day holiday break, finish non-conference play and get guard Tyrese Proctor back from injury. Duke looked rusty at times early but committed just nine turnovers, blocked 11 shots and scored 33 points in transition to cruise past the Royals, in their second year as a Division I program.

“I don’t think he had ever been through something like that in his life,” Scheyer said of McCain. “Don’t get me wrong, he’s lost games before, but at that level, on that stage. I think he was questioning some things.

“He doubled down on his work. His attitude, he was meant to come to Duke. I’m talking mentally, he’s as tough as can be. That’s showed in how he’s responded. There’s going to be ups and downs, but he’s mentally tough enough to handle anything.”

McCain showed that in the game’s opening minutes, erasing any worries that Duke would lose the momentum built in a Dec. 20 win against Baylor.

The freshman guard was outscoring Queens by himself at the under-12 media timeout, pouring in 14 early points to pace the Blue Devils.

He stole a pass in the backcourt, turned around and buried a 3-pointer to put Duke up 11-4. On the next possession, he made the extra pass to a wide-open Caleb Foster, who buried a 3-pointer in the corner to force a Queens timeout.

“I’m getting more comfortable with college basketball,” said McCain, who was 4 of 9 from 3-point land. “I knew it was going to be a roller coaster with ups and downs, especially for a freshman. I’m just trying to stay as consistent as possible and be myself out there.”

Added Scheyer: “I love how ready he was to shoot tonight. That’s what I love to see. … Jared has just played with a confidence level and swagger on the offensive end. And on the defensive end, he’s helped with both sides of the ball. The confidence and edge he came out with was important for our team and a huge reason we got the lead.”