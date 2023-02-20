DURHAM – The solution of the two-day turnaround proved elusive twice for Duke in ACC play.

Consider it solved, with the Blue Devils winning 79-62 over Louisville on Monday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

“Third time’s the charm,” freshman Kyle Filipowski said of winning two ACC games in a three-day span. “We’ve been put in some tough situations with these two-games-in-three-days on the weekends.

“But I think we’ve done enough learning with losses. It’s time to come together and say, ‘Enough’s enough.’”

The calendar has plenty to do with that.

Duke (20-8, 11-6 ACC) has three regular-season games left; home games against two teams that beat the Blue Devils earlier in the season (Virginia Tech and N.C. State) and then a trip to Chapel Hill. And then it’s nothing but tournament basketball, which doesn’t offer much leeway for teams that struggle with short preparations.

“I just think there’s an incredible amount of value in going through the year that we’ve had,” coach Jon Scheyer said. “Going through the non-conference schedule we had, the early road games in the ACC, it’s prepared us to handle those moments.”

Certain aspects — most obviously, the final margin — looked better for Duke in Saturday’s dismantling of Syracuse than they did against Louisville (4-24, 2-15).

It wound up being Duke’s maturity that mattered most against this Cardinals team that yes, is the worst team in the ACC by metrics and in the standings — but also that beat a Clemson team that’s a half-game ahead of Duke in the standings on Saturday.

“I’ve love to stand here and say if they’d lost, we’d still have that sense of urgency,” grad transfer Ryan Young said. “But something like that happens naturally … you feel a little more sense of urgency. They had Virginia down the wire, they played Virginia tough.”

This thing wasn’t put to rest until the last couple of minutes, which is both a credit to Louisville and a criticism of Duke — both can be true.

Louisville scored 18 points on its first 11 possessions. It’s not like you expected the Cardinals to maintain a 1.64 points per possession pace for an entire game — but that was an inauspicious start for a Duke team that lost at Virginia Tech and was blown out at Miami in its other two Monday night games during ACC play.