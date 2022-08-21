Blue Devils camp report: Part 9

DURHAM – Sunday’s second and final scrimmage of fall camp at Wallace Wade Stadium didn’t bring a sense of finality for Duke sophomore safety Brandon Johnson.

The Blue Devils still have plenty to do before the opener against Temple on Sept. 2.

“We’ve still got work to do, so I wouldn’t say (this was) the end of camp,” Johnson said, “but we’re into game mode now, so we’re just preparing for Temple and trying to get better every day.”

Along with the normal caveat that everything in preseason college football is a catch-22, an additional one needs to be made for Duke’s second scrimmage: Duke’s first-team offense was going against the second-team defense, and hence the first-team defense was facing the second-team offense (with the exception of a few rotating players).

While the first scrimmage had a lot of good-on-good action, this had more of a game-week feel.

What comes with that is a few mismatches.

The part that stood out – this probably has something to do with it being under the microscope entering the scrimmage – is that the Blue Devils’ passing game appeared to click into gear.

Riley Leonard connected with Eli Pancol for about a 50-yard touchdown pass down the right sideline on the first series of the scrimmage, and that was the first of five touchdown throws by Duke QBs. Freshman Henry Belin IV had two touchdown throws, and Leonard threw another on the second play of an overtime simulation.

The Blue Devils’ other passing touchdown was a strike from Gavin Spurrier to freshman wide receiver Jaden Watkins.

Duke’s passing game has come under scrutiny this week after coach Mike Elko called it inconsistent following last weekend’s scrimmage. He again said Saturday that it had been inconsistent this week, noting Saturday morning’s practice was a good performance but Friday morning’s practice wasn’t.

To Pancol, Duke’s receivers have been stacking good days and Sunday’s scrimmage was the best performance yet.

“They’ve all been real good,” Pancol said. “We’re just stacking each day, so yeah I guess technically it is the best day because the next day is the best day.”

On the other side of the ball, Duke’s defensive standouts were something of the usual suspects from the past three weeks.

Transfer safety Darius Joiner continues to impress with his knack for being around the ball, and his ability to lay big hits on receivers trying to complete catches. Early in the scrimmage, Belin made a downfield throw to Andrew Jones, who was jarred loose from the ball by Joiner.

Defensive tackle DeWayne Carter had a sack and batted down a pass at the line; linebacker Dorian Mausi had a third-down sack and showed some range in coverage. Cam Dillon, a grad transfer linebacker from Columbia, batted down a pass and got into the backfield for a couple of pressures.

Johnson, too, made some plays out of the nickel as that position looks more like a third cornerback than a third safety in Duke’s new defensive scheme.

“I wouldn’t say it was too many challenges,” Johnson said of moving to nickel. “You’ve just got to make sure you’re on your P’s and Q’s.”

That’s good, because Duke is running out of time to be on its P’s and Q’s before it’s keeping score in an actual game.