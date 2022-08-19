Blue Devils camp report: Part 8

DURHAM – Earlier this week, coach Mike Elko said he wanted to see more consistency from Duke’s receivers. The Blue Devils saw flashes from several of them, but consistency in execution and route-running was needed.

Two weeks away from Duke’s season opener, that’s still a work in progress.

The Blue Devils were sharp early in Friday morning’s practice, the 14th of fall camp and two weeks to the day from the first game against Temple.

In a lengthy WR/DB 1-on-1 period from the 5-yard line, quarterbacks Riley Leonard and Henry Belin IV connected on touchdown passes on seemingly 80% of their throws. Former quarterback Luca Diamont had a couple of great releases off the line, and still-quarterback-but-also-receiver Jordan Moore had the catch of the day (more on that later).

That gave way to inconsistency in full-team and 7-on-7 periods, though.

A second-down swing pass to Jaylen Coleman went for 9 yards in a late-game situation, but nobody could get open on third-and-1. Sahmir Hagans pulled in about a 25-yard catch, but a throw of about 30 yards to the end zone fell incomplete.

Nicky Dalmolin made a shoestring catch, but Joshua Pickett got an easy pass break-up against Dalmolin on the next play. Moore picked up an offensive pass interference penalty that negated a nice gain by Jalon Calhoun.

This was a heavy day with situation-specific periods, and Eli Pancol made a nice play for a 25-yard touchdown catch down the seam on the first play of an overtime. In the next series, Malik Bowen-Sims made a 9-yard catch on the first play and that was the only completed pass in six total plays.

In the spirit of things, it’s good to have a balanced practice.

But when the head coach is eyeballing receivers and the passing game improvement and consistency, it’s hard to see the defense’s wins as a net positive.

The burden of inconsistency doesn’t all fall on the receivers, either. One of Leonard’s interceptions came on a miscommunication with Pancol, in which the receiver broke to the outside and Leonard threw to the inside. The only way to know who was at fault is to be in film review with coaches.

Another interception came when Leonard threw behind Pancol on a short drag route, and Pancol tipped the ball trying to reach behind and wound up deflecting it into the waiting hands of Brandon Johnson. That felt like both QB and receiver were equal parts to blame.

A couple of Hail Marys were thrown through the end zone; it’s tough to make a play on the ball when you’re two yards out of bounds.

The Blue Devils have to be able to spread the ball around and throw – boasting a strong offensive line and depth at running back doesn’t do much if you’re facing loaded boxes.

“Have we seen it? Yeah, we’ve seen flashes and we’ve certainly seen that we have guys that have the ability to make explosive plays,” Elko said on Tuesday. “We’ve just got to make sure that we’re consistent play in and play out.

“I think that’s probably the big gap that we’ve got to get closed this week.”

Friday’s practice seemed like it’s an ongoing process to close that gap.