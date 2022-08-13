Blue Devils camp report: Part 5

DURHAM – There is still a quarterback battle at Duke – that much hasn’t changed.

The change is in where Jordan Moore stands while Riley Leonard takes snaps at QB.

Actually, there's not much standing in that scenario.

Moore has started taking snaps at receiver for the Blue Devils, who want to make sure they’re maximizing the athleticism and elusiveness of the 6-foot, 195-pound sophomore.

It’s a move predicated on not wanting to have somebody with Moore’s open-field prowess on the sideline. The more time Moore spends in the open field, the more likely it is that he breaks away from defenders and picks up chunks of yardage.

It also helps to get Moore reps at receiver now, in mid-August, than to attempt to teach him the position days before the season begins, or once the season has begun.

To reiterate and make clear: The staff has not arrived at the conclusion that Leonard will start against Temple. Both quarterbacks continued rotating during Saturday’s practice.

In fact, during situational work (1:03 left, no timeouts, offense needed a field goal), Moore led Duke’s offense inside the 15-yard line and Charlie Ham converted the field goal. On Leonard’s drive, the Blue Devils stalled near the 25-yard line and Ham pulled the kick, missing left.

During an early full-team red-zone period, Moore threw back-to-back touchdown passes to Jalon Calhoun and Sahmir Hagans.

Moore’s move to receiver differs from Luca Diamont’s move from quarterback to receiver in the spring simply by the jersey color: Diamont all of a sudden in the spring was in a regular jersey, while Moore is still in the red non-contact jersey that quarterbacks wear at Duke.

So Moore is still a quarterback at Duke. He’s also a receiver. He could still be the starting quarterback – he could also wind up being a dangerous weapon elsewhere in the offensive scheme.