Duke puts together big second half to close out Explorers and run away with another non-conference win

Tyrese Proctor brings the ball up the court against La Salle on Tuesday night. (Rob Kinnan/USA Today Sports Images)

DURHAM – The final score masks how close Duke and La Salle were in the first half, and Kyle Filipowski’s final stat line masks whatever funk he was going through for the first 20 minutes of Tuesday night’s game. Tyrese Proctor’s complete performance didn’t need masking, as the sophomore scored a career-high 22 points in Duke’s 95-66 win over La Salle at Cameron Indoor Stadium. “My shot started falling down early and I think I just realized I could get downhill more and I just tried to use that to my advantage,” said Proctor, who was 7-for-11 from the field, had seven rebounds and four assists. The ninth-ranked Blue Devils also got a 16-point, 10-rebound performance from freshman Sean Stewart, in only 18 minutes on the court. Fourteen of Proctor’s 22 points came in the first half, including one 3-minute stretch in which he scored all 10 of Duke’s points. His last two points came with about seven minutes left, putting Duke (4-1) up 73-50 and helping the Blue Devils coast for the last stretch of this game. It’s Proctor’s third straight game without a turnover, as Duke’s sophomore point guard has been on a roll since the loss to Arizona. Speaking of rolls … “Tyrese was terrific tonight,” coach Jon Scheyer said. “It was his best game he’s played this year, maybe period. … I remember watching Tyrese in high school and thinking, ‘This guy’s a wizard in pick-and-roll.’ “He’s shown flashes of it, because he can really do it. Tonight was just, almost every time he was in it, we got a wide-open shot. It makes your offense very simple, just put him in pick-and-roll.”

Kyle Filipowski, No. 30, reacts after a play in the second half against La Salle. (Rob Kinnan/USA Today Sports Images)

Filipowski was the beneficiary of some of those plays in the second half, when he scored 14 of his 17 points. He was more active in the first 99 seconds of the second half than he was in 12 minutes of the first half. At halftime, the sophomore center had three points, three rebounds, one turnover and two fouls. He was relegated to the bench at the 6:11 mark when he picked up his second foul. Duke’s first three second-half possessions were: - Jeremy Roach alley-oop to Filipowski for a layup. - Filipowski pick-and-pop 3-pointer, assisted by Proctor. - Filipowski finish through contact on feed by Roach, and-1. In between the first and second buckets, Filipowski was saddled with his third foul. Scheyer opted to leave him in; Filipowski never picked up the fourth foul. In addition to scoring in double figures for the fifth straight game to open the season, he had a season-high four assists and five rebounds. “Yeah, I’m not sure. You know, he just — he didn’t have that same look that he normally has,” Scheyer said of Filipowski in the first half. “You know, he’s coming off of a game — look, his ankle is swollen and he’s playing through that. And he’s got some stuff going on.” Filipowski was briefly available in Duke’s locker room after the game, but left to receive additional treatment on his swollen ankle.

Duke's Mark Mitchell drives against La Salle's Efe Tahmaz. (Rob Kinnan/USA Today Sports Images)