Duke had an impressive individual performance in the first game of its three-game road swing.

The second game was an impressive all-around performance from the Blue Devils, who dismantled a shorthanded Miami team 84-55 on Wednesday night at Watsco Center.

For Duke (21-5, 12-3 ACC), it means a few important things. One, the Blue Devils are tied with North Carolina atop the ACC, 1½ games clear of Virginia (11-5). Each of those teams play each other once in the next few weeks, with UNC going to Virginia on Saturday, Duke playing host to Virginia next weekend, and then Duke playing UNC at home to end the regular season.

Two, the Blue Devils have won 16 of 18 games since the first week of December, when they sputtered to a 5-3 start.

And three, well, it was the balanced nature of a thorough road victory. Jeremy Roach led Duke with 16 points and was 4-for-6 on 3-pointers, setting the tone for a night on which made 13 3-pointers. Kyle Filipowski and Mark Mitchell both scored 15 points on 5-for-7 shooting, combining for 11 rebounds, six assists and four blocks. Tyrese Proctor returned from a one-game absence and scored 12, and Caleb Foster scored 11.

If you want four: Duke had 19 assists on 28 field goals, an assist rate of 67.9%. That’s Duke’s best against an ACC team this season, and it was 17 assists on 23 field goals (73.9%) before coach Jon Scheyer started substituting liberally at the end of the game.

Miami (15-12, 6-10) lost its fifth straight game and was without Nijel Pack and Matthew Cleveland. Pack is dealing with lingering injuries; Cleveland has been dealing with an illness.

Their absences shouldn’t overshadow how complete of a game this was by Duke.

The Blue Devils held advantages in rebounding (42-31), field goal percentage (52% to 31%), second-chance points (22-15), points in the paint (20-12) and fast-break points (12-4).

Duke has made double-digit 3s in three of its last four games. In the last two games, both on the road, Duke has made 23 of 45 3-pointers.

Duke never trailed and the barrage started when Jared McCain hit a 3-pointer from the logo 1½ minutes into the game. The lead didn’t hit double digits until the 8:15 mark, when Foster hit the first of his three 3-pointers.

That was part of a 13-0 run across 4½ minutes. Nine of those points came on 3-pointers.

The Blue Devils’ lead was 40-23 at halftime and things held between a 16- and 23-point lead for the majority of the second half. Duke pulled away late, the lead ballooning to 31 in the last minute before Miami scored the last points of the game.

TIP-INS: McCain, coming off his 35-point explosion at Florida State, only had seven points. But his logo 3 to start things was worth noting, as was a transition dunk through traffic when Duke was surging in the first half. ... Miami didn’t have a blocked shot; Duke entered the game having 12.5% of its 2-point shots blocked, which is the 16th-highest rate in the country (per KenPom). … Duke took 29 3-pointers and 26 shots from inside the arc. It’s the third time this season Duke has taken more 3s than 2s. … Duke is now 30-3 over the past two seasons when Mitchell scores in double figures.