Behind enemy lines on Arkansas
Answering some questions about the Razorbacks with Andrew Hutchinson of Hawgbeat.com
The last time Duke played Arkansas, Grant Hill was a senior and a national championship was on the line.
The stakes aren't quite as high -- they're high, though -- this time, with Duke and Arkansas set to play Saturday night with a berth in the Final Four on the line.
To get to know this Arkansas team deeper, we reached out to Hawgbeat's Andrew Hutchinson.
Here is the Q&A with Andrew:
1. I think mostly everyone interested in Duke watched Thursday night’s game, so I’ll spare you from rehashing too much here. But how closely did that game play out the way you expected?
As good as Arkansas has been playing defense the last couple of months, I figured it would at least be a close game — especially if the Hogs could “muck it up” and make it somewhat ugly. That’s their style.
Looking over Gonzaga’s roster and statistics, I was concerned the Bulldogs might have too many weapons to slow down, but I also felt like they hadn’t played a team as physical and as athletic as Arkansas since non-conference play.
I’d be lying if I told you I predicted an upset or was super confident the Razorbacks could pull it off, but I did think it’d be a close game that could go either way with 4 minutes left.
2. I’d be remiss if I didn’t ask about JD Notae’s green light: By quick scan, 29 shots was a season-high. But he’s no stranger to taking 20-plus shots. Is he as much of a gunner as the usage rates and Thursday night indicate?
JD Notae has never seen a shot he doesn’t like. And if one of those shots falls, he’s notorious for following it up with a heat-check, step-back 3 from the logo.
It’s very much a give-and-take relationship with coach Eric Musselman. He allows Notae - and his other players - great freedom offensively, especially because he does so much good on that end of the floor.
Notae is at his best when driving to the basket and either getting a layup, getting fouled or dishing to a teammate. He’s also an underrated defender who gets lots of steals - which sometimes gets him in foul trouble, so that’s something to watch.
3. Jaylin Williams obviously took a massive step forward as a sophomore; what’s been the key to his emergence as a strong 5-man?
Confidence and just natural progression. He came on strong down the stretch as a freshman and actually started during Arkansas’ Elite Eight run. He built off that and has become a vital piece of this year’s squad.
Early on the season, his biggest asset was his passing, with Musselman even describing him as a point-center. The Hogs still like running the offense through him at times, but as his confidence has grown, so has his game.
A game or two into conference play, he became an offensive threat who was effective around the basket and to some extent the mid-range. His confidence is best seen in his willingness to shoot from outside. Even though he doesn’t make them at a very high rate, he is just dangerous enough that defenses have to respect it.
Then down the stretch, he became more assertive putting the ball on the floor and attacking the basket. Throw in his solid defense and the fact he’s the best charge-taker in college basketball, plus his leadership, and he’s a very good overall player for Arkansas.
Assuming he continues that upward trajectory, I believe he could work his way into the first round of next year’s NBA Draft.
4. Looking at Arkansas’ season as a whole, there’s one problematic area where it lost five of six from early December to early January. What went wrong in that stretch and/or what got corrected for the Razorbacks to go on a run after that?
Even before that stretch, Arkansas hadn't exactly instilled much confidence the way they went through their weak non-conference schedule. It all came to a head with a blowout loss to Oklahoma, ugly loss to Hofstra and even a home loss to Vanderbilt.
I think that was a wake-up call for the Razorbacks, plus it forced Musselman to continue tinkering with his lineup/rotation.
He eventually settled on the group they use now and they haven't looked back. After all, this was a team with a ton of new faces and even new roles for the returning guys, so it just took some time for all the pieces to fall into place.
5. Given this is Eric Musselman’s third season at Arkansas and already his second Elite 8 berth, what’s the ceiling for his tenure? Do you think this is a burgeoning national power, or has he simply struck rich with transfer success in his early seasons?
Assuming Musselman doesn't leave -- and it doesn't seem like he has any interest in leaving -- then I think Arkansas will continue to be a major factor in the SEC and NCAA Tournament.
Will the Hogs make the Elite Eight every year? Probably not.
But there's no reason Arkansas can't be a tourney team every year capable of making it to the second weekend more times than not with an occasional deep run.
Eddie Sutton and Nolan Richardson proved you can win big at Arkansas. The program just fell off the map under Stan Heath and John Pelphrey. Mike Anderson got it back to respectability, but couldn't take it that next step.
Musselman has done just that. I also believe it's sustainable because, yes, he's struck gold with some of the transfers he's brought in so far, but that's nothing new. He did that at Nevada, too. It's fair to assume Arkansas will continue to be a top destination for premier transfers, plus he's now recruiting at an incredible level.
If it wasn't for Duke hauling in an all-time class with the top-3 players in the 2022 class, Arkansas' five-man signing class would rank No. 1 in the country, so Musselman is also bringing in elite high school talent to mix with transfers.