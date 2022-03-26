Behind enemy lines on Arkansas

Answering some questions about the Razorbacks with Andrew Hutchinson of Hawgbeat.com

Arkansas' Au'Diese Toney, left, and JD Notae celebrate during Thursday night's win over Gonzaga. (Kelley L. Cox/USA Today Sports Images)

The last time Duke played Arkansas, Grant Hill was a senior and a national championship was on the line. The stakes aren't quite as high -- they're high, though -- this time, with Duke and Arkansas set to play Saturday night with a berth in the Final Four on the line. To get to know this Arkansas team deeper, we reached out to Hawgbeat's Andrew Hutchinson. Here is the Q&A with Andrew:

1. I think mostly everyone interested in Duke watched Thursday night’s game, so I’ll spare you from rehashing too much here. But how closely did that game play out the way you expected? As good as Arkansas has been playing defense the last couple of months, I figured it would at least be a close game — especially if the Hogs could “muck it up” and make it somewhat ugly. That’s their style. Looking over Gonzaga’s roster and statistics, I was concerned the Bulldogs might have too many weapons to slow down, but I also felt like they hadn’t played a team as physical and as athletic as Arkansas since non-conference play. I’d be lying if I told you I predicted an upset or was super confident the Razorbacks could pull it off, but I did think it’d be a close game that could go either way with 4 minutes left.

JD Notae, center, took 29 shots against Gonzaga. (Kelley L. Cox/USA Today Sports Images)

2. I’d be remiss if I didn’t ask about JD Notae’s green light: By quick scan, 29 shots was a season-high. But he’s no stranger to taking 20-plus shots. Is he as much of a gunner as the usage rates and Thursday night indicate? JD Notae has never seen a shot he doesn’t like. And if one of those shots falls, he’s notorious for following it up with a heat-check, step-back 3 from the logo. It’s very much a give-and-take relationship with coach Eric Musselman. He allows Notae - and his other players - great freedom offensively, especially because he does so much good on that end of the floor. Notae is at his best when driving to the basket and either getting a layup, getting fouled or dishing to a teammate. He’s also an underrated defender who gets lots of steals - which sometimes gets him in foul trouble, so that’s something to watch.

Jaylin Williams celebrates against Gonzaga. (Kelley L. Cox/USA Today Sports Images)