Baker provides lift off the bench, Duke holds off Winthrop
DURHAM, N.C. — Sophomore Joey Baker has been waiting for his opportunity, and on Friday night he got it and he embraced it, helping lead Duke to an 83-70 victory over Winthrop.
With 2:53 left in the game, and Duke leading Winthrop by a fragile nine points, Baker took a pass from Tre Jones and drilled a 3-pointer to put the Blue Devils ahead 73-61. Winthrop responded with a 3-pointer of its own nine seconds later, but on Duke’s next possession, Baker delivered the final dagger, knocking down a triple in front of his own bench.
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski immediately called a timeout, and his team responded out of the break. Jordan Goldwire, who took the bulk of minutes following Cassius Stanley’s injury, picked up his fourth steal of the game and converted it into a layup, putting the Blue Devils ahead 78-64.
Coupled with Baker’s 3-pointers, Duke had for the first time all night seized complete control and broken the will of Winthrop.
The consecutive 3-pointers gave Baker 16 points off the bench, including 4-of-5 attempts from 3-point range.
“Joey was killing all night,” Tre Jones said. “He was huge for us and then Jordan Goldwire down the stretch was making huge plays as well, not necessarily scoring the ball a ton, just making those defensive plays we needed and those energy plays that we need. It was a full team effort today."
Prior to Duke’s late game offensive flurry, the Blue Devils were struggling to find a consistent rhythm on offense in the second half.
Matthew Hurt had been Duke’s star on offense in the first half, scoring 18 points in 16 minutes of action. He was putting on display the skill-set that had earned him such praise as an elite recruit out of high school, and in the process he was carrying the Blue Devils.
Baker also had a strong first half with eight points in just nine minutes of action.
In the second half, however, Hurt was a not quite as effective, connecting on just 1-of-4 shots in the half. That one made bucket did not come until the 5:31 mark of the half. Though his offense had gone unnoticed in the half, his willingness to contribute in other ways did not. In fact, it was a perhaps his most complete effort of the season.
As a result, he posted eight rebounds and two assists for the game in addition to his 20 points.
“Matt was back to himself tonight,” Jones added. “He’s been working, so it was good to see him back to himself again."
While Hurt did not find much on the offensive end in the final 20 minutes, Vernon Carey, Jr., and Jones, who had both been ineffective scoring the ball in the opening half, took their turns leading the way for the Blue Devils.
Carey, who scored just five points on three shot attempts, was not used as the centerpiece in the opening half. Jones also scored five points on four shot attempts, and was not aggressively looking for his offense.
With Hurt playing so well, neither necessarily needed to be incredibly assertive. The second half was a different story. Duke needed both to fend off a pesky Winthrop squad, as Hurt was not getting the same opportunities he did in the opening 20 minutes.
The two combined for 22 points in the second half, with Carey posting 17 points and 10 rebounds for the game. Jones notched 15 to go along with six assists, five rebounds and three steals.
“We did a better job getting it inside in the second half,” Carey said. “The ball movement was really good in the second half as well and it opened up a lot in the post for us big guys.”
Every bit of it was needed, as Duke was challenged yet again by a talented mid-major program.
Winthrop, with as few as 5:11 remaining in the game, believed it had an opportunity to follow in the footsteps of Stephen F. Austin. At that point in the game, the visitors trailed by just seven points, 67-60, and was beginning to shift momentum in their direction.
For the next 1:37, however, neither team could seem to make anything happen offensively. Then Carey converted a three-point play to put Duke up nine. Not long after, Baker and Goldwire put the game away.
In addition to Baker’s four 3-pointers, the sophomore showed that he has the ability to attack the basket, scoring once through heavy contact on a strong drive to the hoop. He also showed up on defense, though, the stat sheet might not necessarily show how effective he was in that regard.
Goldwire, who scored six points, made his presence felt the most on defense, where he notched five steals on the night, converting two of them into layups.
Both Baker and Goldwire saw their minutes jump after Stanley’s injury at the 18:43 mark in the second half when he landed awkwardly after a missed layup. He stayed on the floor until the next dead ball with 18:26 remaining.
Baker played 23 minutes, while Goldwire saw action for 19 minutes, 13 of which came in the second half.
Two of Duke’s biggest weaknesses thus far in the season - perimeter shooting and free throw shooting - greatly improved tonight and served as a strength.
Aside from Baker’s sharpshooting, Hurt and Jones found success beyond the stripe, connecting on a combined 3-of-6. As a team, Duke shot 58.3-percent from long range. Free throws were also key for Duke, as they shot 72.7-percent with Carey making 7-of-10 attempts.