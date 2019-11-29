DURHAM, N.C. — Sophomore Joey Baker has been waiting for his opportunity, and on Friday night he got it and he embraced it, helping lead Duke to an 83-70 victory over Winthrop.

With 2:53 left in the game, and Duke leading Winthrop by a fragile nine points, Baker took a pass from Tre Jones and drilled a 3-pointer to put the Blue Devils ahead 73-61. Winthrop responded with a 3-pointer of its own nine seconds later, but on Duke’s next possession, Baker delivered the final dagger, knocking down a triple in front of his own bench.

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski immediately called a timeout, and his team responded out of the break. Jordan Goldwire, who took the bulk of minutes following Cassius Stanley’s injury, picked up his fourth steal of the game and converted it into a layup, putting the Blue Devils ahead 78-64.

Coupled with Baker’s 3-pointers, Duke had for the first time all night seized complete control and broken the will of Winthrop.

The consecutive 3-pointers gave Baker 16 points off the bench, including 4-of-5 attempts from 3-point range.

“Joey was killing all night,” Tre Jones said. “He was huge for us and then Jordan Goldwire down the stretch was making huge plays as well, not necessarily scoring the ball a ton, just making those defensive plays we needed and those energy plays that we need. It was a full team effort today."

Prior to Duke’s late game offensive flurry, the Blue Devils were struggling to find a consistent rhythm on offense in the second half.

Matthew Hurt had been Duke’s star on offense in the first half, scoring 18 points in 16 minutes of action. He was putting on display the skill-set that had earned him such praise as an elite recruit out of high school, and in the process he was carrying the Blue Devils.

Baker also had a strong first half with eight points in just nine minutes of action.

In the second half, however, Hurt was a not quite as effective, connecting on just 1-of-4 shots in the half. That one made bucket did not come until the 5:31 mark of the half. Though his offense had gone unnoticed in the half, his willingness to contribute in other ways did not. In fact, it was a perhaps his most complete effort of the season.

As a result, he posted eight rebounds and two assists for the game in addition to his 20 points.

“Matt was back to himself tonight,” Jones added. “He’s been working, so it was good to see him back to himself again."

While Hurt did not find much on the offensive end in the final 20 minutes, Vernon Carey, Jr., and Jones, who had both been ineffective scoring the ball in the opening half, took their turns leading the way for the Blue Devils.