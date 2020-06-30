DevilsIllustrated - Andrew Jones preps for season and plans for future at Duke

Andrew Jones preps for season and plans for future at Duke
Duke Football has quietly put together a talented group of commitments for the class of 2021. Pfafftown (N.C.) Ronald Reagan offensive lineman Andrew Jones is one of the fastest rising prospects in...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news