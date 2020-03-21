Duke junior wing Alex O’Connell has announced he will not return to the program for the 2020-21 season.

O’Connell went to Twitter Saturday afternoon announcing his decision to transfer from Duke after serving as a reserve for Mike Krzyzewski over the last three seasons.

“These past three years have been filled with nothing but blessings and love from Duke,” he said in the post. “However, I will be opening my recruitment and exploring other options.”

O’Connell played in 101 games as a Blue Devil, starting 14 of those contests. He completes his tenure at Duke having averaged 4.3 points, 1.8 and 1.8 rebounds in 12.5 minutes per game.

O’Connell scored a career high 20 points against Syracuse on February 23, 2019. That effort topped his previous high of 16 points, also against Syracuse on January 14, 2019.

He was a four-star recruit out of Milton (Ga.) High, and was ranked No. 58 nationally by Rivals.com. O’Connell was part of the seven-deep class of 2017 that featured Marvin Bagley III, Wendell Carter, Gary Trent, Jr. and Trevon Duval. Jordan Goldwire was also part of the class.

He will have one year of eligibility remaining.