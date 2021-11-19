AJ Griffin takes “huge step” as Duke pulls away
DURHAM – AJ Griffin said on Thursday he was building confidence with each game. His 18-point performance in No. 7 Duke’s 88-55 win against visiting Lafayette on Friday night at Cameron Indoor Stadi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news