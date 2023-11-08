The 110th meeting between Duke and North Carolina comes with UNC having won the last four meetings. The Tar Heels have controlled the Victory Bell every season since 2019, including last year’s 38-35 win in Durham that was a back-and-forth affair until UNC’s touchdown with 16 seconds left. Both Duke and UNC snapped two-game skids last week, with Duke beating Wake Forest after losing at Florida State and Louisville, and UNC beating Campbell after falling to Virginia and Georgia Tech. To get to know more about Duke’s next opponent, we’ve enlisted the help of Andrew Jones, publisher of Tar Heel Illustrated on the Rivals network. Here is our five-part Q&A on the Tar Heels: 1. Time for a vibe check — how much did the Campbell game assuage what went wrong over the previous two weeks? Answer: I don’t think it helped much from a purely football perspective, but it did from a psyche one. They needed to feel right again, needed to hit a reset button, and did. And Mack Brown said that playing someone (like Campbell) in that situation was better than having an open date. So, it helped, but how much we will see Saturday night.

UNC quarterback Drake Maye scrambles against Georgia Tech. (Brett Davis/USA Today Sports Images)

2. I apologize for the vagueness … but what kind of season has this been for Drake Maye? It seems like he’s been as good or better than last year, and yet it’s as if he’s overlooked because he already broke out a season ago. Answer: He hasn’t posted gaudy TD numbers, and I think college football loves new toys, and he was no longer new. Hell, it’s like the world was waiting for Caleb Williams to fall so they could shovel dirt on him and play with the new toys. That said, Maye has been outstanding. He has managed the game really well, opting for run plays a lot when he could pad stats. He has been under control, thrown one pick in nearly two months, and has been smarter about running the ball. In talking with people in the program, the vibe they’re getting from the NFL is his stock has gone up because he has managed many drives in key situations this season like an NFL QB must. So, while he isn’t getting as much national attention, he is more positioned to be the top pick than he was three months ago.

3. Where did the wheels come off defensively against Virginia and Georgia Tech? And how much of that could be solved with last weekend’s blowout of an FCS team? Answer: They got whipped at the line of scrimmage regularly, and everything cascaded from there. They had poor gap discipline, didn’t make their fits, didn’t tackle well (14 misses at GT), and they were out-toughed. Both games were extremely ugly looks that knocked the team back so far they were grateful to have Campbell come in for a November game. That’s never a good sign. It also sent much of the fan base packing. The negativity from them over the last few weeks is unlike anything I have seen from a UNC football base since I’ve been covering college football in this area for 28 years. It’s pretty wild to see, to be frank, and if UNC can win its last three games, it will be interesting to see how many jump back on board. But the defensive play those two nights tipped this thing over the edge.

4. With how shorthanded Duke has been and probably will be, the Blue Devils probably need to slow this game down and shorten it. How has UNC handled teams that slow the pace this season? Answer: I think that plays into its hands. The other issue the Tar Heels had with UVA and GT was they ran tempo, and it caused UNC problems. They spread things out, ran tempo, and ran the ball right at them. Duke is a good running team, can run with power, and it has some guys that can catch the ball, so that approach wouldn’t be unwise, even with a young QB. Backup QBs have beaten UNC many times in recent years, so why not go after them?

UNC's Omarion Hampton is fourth in the country in rushing yards. (Bob Donnan/USA Today Sports Images)