Duke and N.C. State have campuses about 25 miles apart and have played once — in 2020 — in the last decade. Saturday night’s game at Wallace Wade Stadium will be something of a rivalry renewed. Duke and N.C. State were slated to play four seasons in a row, starting this year, under the ACC’s new scheduling model — though that’s due for an update because of the league’s westward expansion. So, maybe Duke and N.C. State will remain common foes; maybe it’ll be another several years before they play again. That much is up in the air (and in a Charlotte high rise), so we’ll proceed with breaking down this week’s matchup. To get to know the Wolfpack on a deeper level, we’ve enlisted the services of Jacey Zemball, publisher of Wolfpack Central on the Rivals network. Here is our five-part Q&A: 1. I like to start these with a simple vibe check and have to imagine morale has improved considerably over the last several days, given the QB change. How much more positive of a feeling is there around this team? Answer: N.C. State feels a lot better about itself after scoring 48 points and a victory over a very solid Marshall team. There are some things that NC State needs to clean, and there is concern on whether things will translate against better teams in the ACC, but it's night and day compared to the feelings after losing 13-10 to Louisville. That even goes with the knowledge that a.) Louisville just beat Notre Dame; b.) it took a 53-yard field goal by UL to defeat N.C. State. There just wasn't much right offensively for N.C. State that game, hence the change to sophomore quarterback MJ Morris. The NCSU defense giving up essentially 34 points on defense, Morris threw a pick-six, is a little cause for concern but also could be what I call a one-off. Marshall has weapons and good speed, and they made things happen throwing the ball, but few quarterbacks are like the Herd's Cam Fancher. He can make something out of nothing like few others, or also run himself into trouble.

MJ Morris played his first game of the season last week against Marshall. (Rob Kinnan/USA Today Sports Images)

2. Let’s dive further into MJ Morris. His line from Saturday — four touchdowns, three interceptions, 265 yards, not much on the ground — tells something of an uneven story. What did he do well and where will he be expected to improve? Answer: I think Morris showed some concerns with his ball security in terms of his interceptions and a few other throws that weren't well placed either. Some of that could be rust, but it will bear watching moving forward. I sense what he has going for him is that even after bad plays, he's unflappable. He also can throw with zip on the ball and make things happen. What he likely did was inspire the offensive line and backs to do a little bit more. The other subtle impact is that because they didn't want Morris to run the ball, maybe it led to having freshman wide receiver Kevin Concepcion and redshirt sophomore wide receiver Julian Gray to get some "pop passes" which are essentially runs, but count as completions.

3. Freshman Kevin Concepcion has 31 catches and the next-closest player has 11 — is the key to limiting N.C. State’s passing game as simple as stopping him? Answer: Concepcion had a few nice downfield catches and then the steady dose of pop passes. The latter can be game planned for. The big surprise was sixth-year senior tight end Trent Pennix getting used more. He got two touchdowns, one off a nice route and call and the other was simply was a massive blown coverage by Marshall. After that, sophomore Terrell Timmons is capable of catching some passes downfield, but finding playmakers in the passing game has been a season-long theme, regardless of who is playing quarterback.

4. Duke’s strength — with or without quarterback Riley Leonard — is its rushing attack. It seems like N.C. State has held opponents’ running games in check for the last four games; what has been the key to that, which might not have been the case in the first two games? Answer: NC State was the victim of two long touchdown runs against UConn and Notre Dame. Virginia had a nice stretch of running the ball in the first half, and then little. Louisville, which has run the ball well in every other game this season, saw Jawhar Jordan not have his usual long touchdown run. They got shut down. Marshall seemed liked they could run the ball and Rasheen Ali is a gifted running back, but he either got hurt or just wasn't used as much in the second half. They simply let Fancher cook — 51 passing attempts and 20 rushing attempts — so that was a new challenge and a bit of a roller coaster ride.

Dave Doeren is in his 11th season as N.C. State's head coach. (Rob Kinnan/USA Today Sports Images)