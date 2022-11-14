Kevin McCullar Jr. transferred to Kansas from Texas Tech. (Evert Nelson/USA Today Sports Images)

2. Duke saw Texas Tech transfer Kevin McCullar Jr. in the Sweet 16 last year and is familiar with how versatile he is. What has been his impact so far? From the moment McCullar stepped foot in Lawrence, he made it perfectly clear that becoming a more consistent shooter from behind the arc was his highest priority. During his time at Texas Tech, 78 games, the 6-6, 210-pound guard from San Antonio, Texas, connected on just 43.1% of his field goals and 29.5% of his shots from behind the arc. After the first two games of his Kansas career, McCullar is averaging 8.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. However, he’s shooting just 40% from the field and hasn’t hit a shot from behind the arc. In his mind, there’s no doubt that the shots are eventually going to fall, and McCullar will be given every opportunity to take some big shots this season. Known as an elite defender, McCullar shot to the top of Bill Self’s priority list the minute his name hit the transfer portal. Self loves everything about his game, especially on the defensive end of the court. Harris, McCullar and Wilson have a chance to create havoc on the defensive side of the court this season.