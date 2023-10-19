The last time Duke and Florida State played, it was the second weekend of December and both programs couldn’t wait for a season that dragged on to end. Three years later, they’re going to play in mid-October … and they might meet again in December. Duke and FSU were both two-win teams when they played in 2020, with the Seminoles winning 56-35 in what turned out to be the last game of 2020 for each team. Now they meet as two of the three teams without an ACC loss, both programs having undergone a 180-degree turn in direction since the COVID season. To get to know more about the Seminoles, we’ve enlisted the help of Curt Weiler, senior writer for The Osceola, part of the Rivals network. Here is our five-part Q&A:

1. These always start with a vibe check … and I can’t imagine a more positive one could be found in the ACC. How is this program feeling right now? Answer: I'd say the vibes around the FSU football program are immaculate right about now. With the long list of key players FSU retained and the portal additions at prominent spots, it certainly felt like there was a sense of going "all in" on this season for the FSU coaching staff. Through six games, that belief from Mike Norvell and his staff in what they assembled has certainly been affirmed by the results on the field. The offense has scored 30 points in every game and everyone around the program would tell you that side of the ball hasn't played close to its best collective game yet. The defense has shown the last three weeks that its stunning performance against Boston College back in Week 3 sure looks like an anomaly. FSU's extensive special teams work in practice has paid off. The Seminoles are the only team that is in the top 15 nationally in offensive efficiency (8th), defensive efficiency (13th) and special teams efficiency (10th).

Jordan Travis runs against Virginia Tech a couple of weekends ago. (Melina Myers/USA Today Sports Images)

2. Following from afar, I think it’s twice in the last month that there’s been an injury scare for quarterback Jordan Travis going into halftime, only for him to return and be effective. Is there any lingering concern with his health? And how impressive has his toughness in returning to these games been? Answer: Late first-half injuries have certainly been an issue for Travis this year. He injured his left shoulder late in the first half of FSU's game at Boston College, but played the entire second half and helped the Seminoles escape with a win. FSU's bye week after the Clemson game was well-timed for Travis to recover from this. He injured his left hand late in the first half of last week's game vs. Syracuse, but when he returned after halftime, the hand wasn't even wrapped up and he played the entire second half until he was pulled with the result in hand. One saving grace for Travis is that both these injuries were to his non-throwing hand. They didn't affect anything with his throwing motion — although the shoulder may have made him a bit less willing to run — and simply came down to pain management. They certainly did show Travis' toughness, though. He developed a bit of a reputation early in his career for suffering injuries that sidelined him. He hadn't made it through an entire season without missing a game until last year. At this point, it would take a significant injury that would hinder his level of play to keep him off the field. He knows what is at stake and how important he is to this team's success.

3. With 473 rushing yards in the last two games, what has worked for FSU’s offense that wasn’t working — or at least, wasn’t as consistent — as it’s been lately? Answer: FSU's offensive line situation entering the season was a unique one. The Seminoles returned five offensive linemen who contributed a season ago and brought in three experienced portal additions, giving them a group of eight linemen that offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Alex Atkins felt he could trust. While most teams settle on a group of five, FSU has rotated throughout the eight this season. Injuries have contributed a bit, but that's not the reason why seven offensive linemen have played 150-plus snaps this year and six have played over 200 snaps. What is fascinating for a group that brought back five linemen who started a season ago is that there's been a bit of a reversal in what the unit does well. After last year's offensive line was better at run blocking than pass blocking, this year's unit began the season as a better pass-blocking unit than it was at run blocking. And while Norvell's run-game bread and butter is the counter play — so much so that it's become a bit of a running joke that teams know FSU will be running it and it still succeeds despite that — counter isn't this offense's strength. Much of FSU's success over the last two weeks has been with zone runs. Another factor that seems to be emerging as a trend is running back Trey Benson proving once again to be a player who grows into a season. He isn't coming back from a serious knee injury like he was a season ago, but just like last year, Benson is rounding into form a few games into the season. Last year, Benson crossed the 100-yard threshold just once in FSU's first seven games and then ran for 100-plus in four of the final five regular-season games. This year, he has 274 rushing yards over the last two weeks after he had 189 through the first four games. The level of opposition can't be denied here totally for FSU's run-game improvement over the last few weeks as well. Virginia Tech's run defense was a known issue entering that game and while Syracuse had defended the run well this season, the Seminoles had a big talent advantage and really wore that defense down. This game against Duke should provide a better litmus test of exactly how much FSU's run game has improved.

FSU's Renardo Green celebrates after a missed field goal attempt by Clemson in last month's matchup. (Ken Ruinard/USA Today Sports Images)

4. FSU gives up the fifth-most passing yards per game in the ACC (221.5) but is third in the league in passing efficiency against, and opponents’ 51.7% completion rate is the lowest in the ACC. What is it that makes the Seminoles’ pass defense good enough to overcome that first number? Answer: This is an interesting cross-section of numbers about FSU's pass defense. It's funny that FSU's secondary is now on the worse side of the ACC in passing yards per game allowed considering the Seminoles led the ACC in that statistic in 2022 and the fans would probably tell you this secondary is better and that last year's benefitted from not playing a ton of quarterbacks that could consistently beat them. The passing yards per game statistic is certainly buoyed by a pair of games: 1) The LSU game against Jayden Daniels (346 yards) where FSU held him below his season average and without a touchdown pass until a 75-yarder by him in garbage time against true freshmen. 2) The Boston College game against Thomas Castellanos (305 yards) where there's been a pretty poorly kept secret about how a number of FSU players were under the weather for that game and the Seminoles looked the part with how they played, allowing far too many wide-open passes and easy completions to an underwhelming BC offense. On the whole, FSU's secondary has played well this season. Cade Klubnik is the only opposing quarterback who has completed over 60% of his passes and he used a bunch of screens and intermediate passes to get there. FSU's 38 pass breakups are third most nationally and seven more than any other ACC team. Cornerbacks Renardo Green, Fentrell Cypress and Jarrian Jones have played at a pretty high level and FSU's safety play has improved since Akeem Dent returned after missing the BC and Clemson games due to injury. It also helps FSU's secondary here that it has a talented defensive line speeding things up for the opposing offense. The mix of Jared Verse and Patrick Payton at defensive end and a defensive tackle unit that rotates heavily without much drop-off has kept most teams limited to a shorter, quicker passing game.