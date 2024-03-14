Duke’s first game in the ACC tournament was either going to be against a team it hadn’t seen in more than two months, or one that it played 12 days prior.

Here’s to familiarity.

N.C. State’s win over Syracuse on Wednesday night means Duke will face the Wolfpack for the second time in less than two weeks. The Blue Devils won in Raleigh 79-64 on March 2, which was the teams’ only regular-season meeting.

The Wolfpack survived something of a scare against Louisville, which fired Kenny Payne less than a day later, in the first round. And then N.C. State blitzed Syracuse, 83-65, on Wednesday night.

Such is tournament basketball in a five-day event — the Wolfpack rolls into Thursday night’s matchup with momentum, while Duke has the benefit of rest.

The Blue Devils are attempting to make some history this week, though that would be three wins away.

No team has repeated as the ACC tournament champion since Duke won three straight from 2009-11. Coach Jon Scheyer was with the Blue Devils for the first two of those.

**********

Here’s what to know ahead of Thursday’s game:

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Capital One Arena, Washington.

TV: ESPN.

What’s on deck: The winner plays the winner between Thursday night’s Clemson-Virginia game.

Series; last meeting: Duke leads 152-103; Duke won 79-64 on March 2.

Records: N.C. State 19-14; Duke 24-7.