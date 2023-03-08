It was a generic and open-ended question that received a likewise answer from Duke’s Ryan Young.

“I think it’s pretty open right now, there are a lot of good teams and a lot of people playing their best basketball right now,” Duke’s grad transfer center said.

He’s not necessarily wrong … and yet, it feels like he’s underselling his team with that.

Duke enters the postseason riding a six-game winning streak, the hottest team in the ACC and tied for the second-longest winning streak of any Power 6 conference team. It’s worth noting, too, that Duke’s last loss was on the road at Virginia in overtime—in which the ACC admitted fault that Kyle Filipowski should’ve been shooting free throws at the end of regulation.

Shortly after that was when Duke’s winning streak began; that loss and the seven others that preceded it are equal parts of why the Blue Devils are peaking at the right time.

“I truly don’t think you can get to the maximum, the best potential of your team, if you don’t go through that stuff,” first-year coach Jon Scheyer said. “Do you like to lose? No. Do you like to not play as well? No.

“But it does teach you what you can and can’t do.”

The injuries to overcome were part of this equation, too. Dariq Whitehead, the No. 1 overall recruit, missed virtually all of the preseason, and looked to be revving up to full speed before his late January injury resulted in him missing four games.

His roommate, freshman center Dereck Lively II was slow to gain traction because of a preseason injury of his own. Junior guard Jeremy Roach, the lone returner who played significant minutes last season, played through a toe injury that eventually required him to miss three games — one of those absences coming in the only meeting between Duke and Pittsburgh, the Blue Devils’ quarterfinal opponent in the ACC tournament on Thursday.

Through it all, Duke has treaded water — never feeling like missing the NCAA tournament was likely, yet never climbing back into the AP top 25 until this week — before this late-season surge.

Scheyer isn’t, by nature, a patient person; so it’s not patience that was required, but something similar.

“I think it takes perspective, and probably poise,” Scheyer said. “That’s, for me, whether it be playing or coaching, I’ve prided myself on those things. I don’t know if I was patient, if we’d be in this spot. … I don’t think anyone would be at Duke if they were patient.”

There’s certainly no time for patience now, with Duke entering its first postseason under Scheyer.

If the last three weeks are any indication, the Blue Devils will have plenty of patience and poise moving forward.

**********