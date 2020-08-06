DevilsIllustrated - ACC releases 2020 football schedule; Duke opens on the road

The ACC announced Thursday its league-wide schedule for the 2020 football season.

The schedule will feature 10 conference games and one non-conference matchup for each team. The plus-one was originally implemented with intentions of saving cross-conference rivalries with the SEC.

One day after the ACC announced its 10 plus-one schedule, the SEC announced it would play only conference games.

In order to allow Notre Dame, who is independent in football, an easier path to a full schedule the school and league came to an agreement for the Fighting Irish to be part of the ACC in 2020, creating a 15 team league.

Duke’s schedule already included Notre Dame on it for the upcoming season, and the two schools will hold onto that matchup. In fact, the Blue Devils will open the season on Sept. 12 in South Bend to face-off with the Fighting Irish. The Blue Devils return home the following week (Saturday, Sept. 19) to play Boston College before holding an open date the next week.

The Blue Devils will return to the field on Saturday, Oct. 3 with a home contest against Virginia Tech. They will be back on the road Oct. 10 to face Syracuse followed by a trip to Raleigh to play N.C. State on Oct. 17. Duke finishes off October with an open date on Oct. 24 and a home contest with Charlotte on Oct. 31.

Duke will split November with two home games and two road trips. The Blue Devils open the month at home versus North Carolina on Nov. 7, followed by a road trip to Virginia on Nov. 14. David Cutcliffe’s team returns home on Nov. 21 to face Wake Forest before hitting the road to play Georgia Tech on Nov. 28.

The Blue Devils will finish off the season with a home contest against Florida State on December 5.