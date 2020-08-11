DevilsIllustrated - ACC issues statement regarding fall sports

The Atlantic Coast Conference is still operating as planned with the fall sports schedule remaining as is - for now.

Despite the Big Ten’s decision to cancel fall sports and the Pac-12’s announcement to cancel sports until January, the ACC has remained steadfast in its decision to play this fall.

The ACC Medical Advisory Group led by Dr. Cameron Wolfe from Duke University said Tuesday in an interview that the Group is comfortable with the league’s and member university protocol. On Tuesday evening the ACC issued a statement regarding the state of fall athletics.

“The ACC will continue to make decisions based on medical advice, inclusive of our Medical Advisory Group, local and state health guidelines, and do so in a way that appropriately coincides with our universities’ academic missions,” the ACC said in a statement. “The safety of our students, staff and overall campus communities will always be our top priority, and we are pleased with the protocols being administrated on our 15 campuses. We will continue to follow our process that has been in place for months and has served us well. We understand the need to stay flexible and be prepared to adjust as medical information and the landscape evolves.”

So far, the ACC, SEC and Big 12 remain committed to play sports in the fall.