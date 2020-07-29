DevilsIllustrated - ACC announces modified 2020 football schedule

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Wednesday plans for the 2020 football season. The conference has authorized an 11-game schedule that will feature 10 league games and one non-conference matchup.

Games will be allowed to begin the week of Sept. 7-12. The league will release the exact week-by-week schedule and television setup at a future date.

Duke will host Boston College, Florida State, North Carolina, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. The Blue Devils are scheduled to travel to Georgia Tech, N.C. State, Notre Dame, Syracuse and Virginia.

The Blue Devils’ non-conference game will be determined at a later date according to Duke Athletics.

Each school will receive two open dates during the 13 week season.

Partial ACC member Notre Dame will include football as a league representative, allowing them to be eligible for the conference championship game. Notre Dame will share its television revenue equally with the rest of the ACC institutions in exchange for the opportunity to participate in conference action.

The league will not feature divisions, but rather a single division model that will allow the two teams with the highest conference winning percentage to compete for the championship, which will be held in Charlotte at Bank of America Stadium on either Dec. 12 or 19.